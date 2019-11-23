Day to remember, despite defeat at Swindon Town, for Mansfield Town full EFL debutant Alistair Smith

Despite the 1-0 defeat at leaders Swindon Town, it was a day to remember for young Alistair Smith, who made his full league debut for Mansfield Town at last.

Stags were shot down by a lone goal by Eoin Doyle, but dominated for long spells and wasted several fine chances.

“I enjoyed it – it was good to be out there playing a full 90 minutes,” smiled Smith.

“With the crowd and everything it really felt like a big occasion for me.

“I am in my fifth year at the club now so I’m happy to finally step out and make a league appearance. I was told to go out there and play my game and enjoy it.

“I started to tire a bit near the end but that comes with all the adrenalin of the occasion. But I don’t think I looked out of place.

“I put myself about and gave everything I’d got and that’s all I can do at the end of the day.”

Smith believes Stags gave a very good account of themselves today and showed they are as good as, if not better than, the table-topping Robins.

“I felt we gave them too much respect at the start and they created a lot of chances, but as soon as we composed ourselves on the ball we started to create a lot of chances and I don’t know how we haven’t come away with a point at least,” he said.

“We carved out some great opportunities through some slick football but it was one of those days and it wouldn’t go in.

“We have got to go again and the luck will turn eventually.

“We went toe to toe with the leaders and I don’t think we’re a million miles off them if not better than them.”