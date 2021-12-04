Will Forrester - first goal for Stags today. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Forrester has only recently been in the squad at last after shaking off an ankle injury he had when signed, but loved every minute of today.

“It was a brilliant day. I have had to wait a long time to start games since I came here,” he smiled.

“I have had a tough few months out, but hopefully I can now kick on and play as many games as possible.

“To score my first goal for Mansfield in front of 3,300 fans, I can't explain it really. The fans were amazing. They were the 12th man and helped us win the game.

“They were fantastic throughout the game, even in the warm-up they were singing non-stop. We appreciated it.

“It was a flick on and I lost my man at the back post. It just came at me perfectly and I got carried away with the celebrations.

“I got myself in with the crowd and got myself a yellow card but it was all worth it in the end.”

He added: “Our third goal has got to be up there with the goals of this round.

“We thoroughly deserved the win and could have probably scored a few more.

“It was always going to be difficult going away to a league above. They are struggling but they're still going to have good quality.

“But we've now won seven out of eight and we've got so much confidence.

“We've come here and shown what we can do and hopefully we can carry it on in the league and push back up where we belong.

“It's all coming together, though we have still got more to give.”

Forrester thanked boss Nigel Clough for the chance he has been given and vowed to keep his shirt.

“I am really enjoying my time here,” he said.

“Obviously I had a bit of a setback with my ankle which delayed things. But as soon as I came in the lads were all brilliant with me.

“I appreciate the gaffer for believing in me and hopefully I can now do well for the team and keep my place.”