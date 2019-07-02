Delay on new Mansfield Town signing completion - is it Nicky Maynard?

Mansfield Town are hoping to finally unveil another new signing today.

Stags boss John Dempster said last week he was hoping to complete the capture of another ‘high quality striker’ with speculation rife he was going for Nicky Maynard after the 32-year-old left crisis club Bury following unpaid wages.

However, Plymouth Argyle were also said to be closing in on the 21-goal Shakers star and new Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe, who has also jumped ship from Bury, would love to link back up with his star forward of last season.

He has already signed Bury’s talented playmaker Danny Mayor.

However, an unidentified player is believed to have flown out to the Mansfield Town summer training camp in Portugal yesterday with hopes of completing a contract late last night.

Club CEO Carolyn Radford had already announced she expected a deal to be complete yesterday but later said there had been a ‘slight delay’ and promised an update this morning.

Speculation over Maynard increased when fans spotted he had started following Carolyn Radford on Instagram too.