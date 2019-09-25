Delight as Mansfield Town keeper Bobby Olejnik is finally ready for comeback after nine months out injured

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik could make his long-awaited return to the first team squad for Saturday’s visit of Plymouth Argyle.

The Austrian suffered a serious knee injury in training last December and it has been a long, hard road back for him.

But, providing there are no setbacks this week, Olejnik should be in contention for the weekend.

“Bobby Olejnik played in a practice game on the main pitch yesterday and performed very well which was great to see,” smiled manager John Dempster.

“He came through it brilliantly and will now be in contention for a place on Saturday.

“It gave everybody a lift when he returned to training daily with the players as he is someone who is respected around the dressing room

“Bobby has been the ultimate pro throughout his injury and that’s why is has progressed quickly over time and returned sooner than expected.

“He has worked brilliantly with Ian Pledger previously and over the last couple of days with Conrad Logan and Aidan Stone.”