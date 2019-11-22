Delight for John Dempster as Mansfield Town boss is accepted on EUFA Pro Licence course

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster is delighted to have been accepted onto the prestigious UEFA Pro Licence course as he continues to build his coaching skills.

In his first season as a Football League manager, he said: “It’s been quite a long process but I have now been accepted onto my Pro Licence which is something I applied for last season and got to the latter stages of the selection process.

“I have been picked along with a number of other lucky candidates and I was very pleased to be selected to go on it and very appreciate of the club in supporting me for yet another qualification. I think I will be one of the youngest on it.

“It will certainly improve my network, it’s already done that going through the selection process. It is a highly acclaimed qualification, recognised worldwide, and tailored for the individual. It will strengthen my CV, but more importantly it’s about self-development and continuing the journey that I’ve been on.”