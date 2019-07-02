Delighted Mansfield Town win the race to sign goal ace Nicky Maynard

Mansfield Town have won the race to sign Bury goal ace Nicky Maynard.

The striker, who has played Premier League football with Cardiff and West Ham, scored 22 goals for Bury last season as they finished runners-up to Lincoln City in Sky Bet League Two.

With wages unpaid and the club in crisis, Maynard elected to leave Bury and was tipped to rejoin bis former Bury boss Ryan Lowe at Plymouth Argyle.

However, Stags have stepped in to sign the prolific goalscorer less than two weeks after signing Walsall top scorer Andy Cook.

Stags’ manager John Dempster said: “We are delighted to welcome Nicky to the football club. He comes with great experience and is of a real pedigree.

WATCH MAYNARD GOALS VIDEOS TO WHET THE APPETITE

MAYNARD - A CAREER IN PHOTOGRAPHS

“Once the CEO (Carolyn Radford) finalised this deal with his representatives, I was impressed with the football questions Nicky asked about our new campaign.

“He is a goalscorer, team player and someone who our young attacking players will be able to learn from by watching and communicating with him.

“I would like to say thank you to our owners, who have yet again come up trumps with their support of me.”

Starting his career at home town club Crewe Alexandra, Maynard netted 35 goals in 67 matches for the Gresty Road club, before being transferred to Bristol City in July 2008 in a £2.25m deal.

The 32-year-old scored 46 goals in 131 appearances for the Robins before joining West Ham United for £1.65m in January 2012.

Maynard found the net on four occasions in 17 appearances with the Hammers, before being signed by Cardiff City for £2.5m.

Spells then followed at Wigan Athletic, MK Dons and Aberdeen before joining Bury last summer.

Maynard netted 22 times in 41 appearances for the Shakers last term, finishing the season as their top goalscorer.