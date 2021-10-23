Depleted Mansfield Town bolster ranks with signing of John-Joe O’Toole

John-Joe O'Toole in action for Northampton Town

The 33-year-old, who most recently made over 40 League One appearances in a two-year spell with Burton Albion, has signed a contract at One Call Stadium which runs until January 2022.

O'Toole has made over 400 career league appearances for Watford, Sheffield United, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers, Southend United, Northampton Town and Burton.

He earned promotion from League Two with Northampton in 2016, where he was named in the PFA Team of the Year for a second season.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “John-Joe is a player we know well from our time at Burton.

“He is experienced and can play in different positions.

“He is competitive, aggressive at times, and good in the air, which is something we also need.

“With us currently being low on playing personnel through injuries, it’s ideal for both us and him to joins us till January and see how it goes.”