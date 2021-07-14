Depleted Mansfield Town hit nine goals in friendly opener at Retford Town

Jimmy Knowles adds to Mansfield's tally at Retford last night. Pic by Chris Holloway (Blue Wheel Photography).

Depleted Stags currently have seven first team players self-isolating while Jason Law missed the trip with an ankle injury.

But Danny Johnson, Tyrese Sinclair and Nathan Cain all bagged a brace in the romp.

Mansfield began the game in positive fashion and were rewarded on 20 minutes when new signing Oli Hawkins turned and spectacularly picked out the top corner from 25 yards.

It was 2-0 four minutes later as a half-cleared corner was turned into the net via a deflection by Stephen Quinn.

Another new signing, Johnson, scored his first goal in Stags colours on the half-hour, set up after a great forward burst from Stephen McLaughlin.

But Retford reduced the arrears on 40 minutes when Brandon Kane netted from a superb free kick.

Sinclair replaced Lapslie for the second half and was quickly in the action, setting up Johnson for his second goal from 12 yards on 50 minutes.

Johnson came desperately close to a debut hat-trick before leaving the field as one of seven changes on the hour mark.

But Stags were not done on the scoring front.

Jimmy Knowles made it 5-1 from close range on 65 minutes and, after Sinclair had struck the woodwork from 35 yards, Cain added the sixth on 72 minutes from a Knowles cross.

Knowles then won a penalty, coolly slotted home by Sinclair on 77 minutes.

Three minutes later Hill set up Sinclair for a low finish from the edge of the box.

And a minute from time Cain was on hand to net the rebound after Knowles had seen a shot saved to complete the rout.