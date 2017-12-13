Deposed leaders want Kilburn game to go ahead

Hucknall hope to get back in action at strugglers AFC Kilburn this Saturday after last weekend’s postponement saw them lose the leadership of the CML South.

The Yellows wanted to quickly get the 3-2 defeat at Matlock Town reserves out their system, but instead had to sit it out after their game with Mickleover RBL was lost to the weather and watch Sherwood Colliery go top.

“It was frustrating, and even more frustrating that we’d lost to Matlock the week before and wanted to bounce back at home,” said manager Andy Graves.

“Obviously we didn’t have a game before the Matlock one either so it’s not helping much.

“Sherwood managed to get their game on last week so they now have the points on the board and we have the game in hand again.

“But I think it’s going to be nip and tuck and fluctuate like that for a few weeks yet with the weather being as unpredictable as it it.

“We are now just hoping this Saturday’s game will be on though it will probably be wet through or waterlogged.”

After Kilburn, Hucknall face two massive festive games with rivals Eastwood and Graves said: “We will just keep out fingers crossed that we can get a game of some sort as we don’t really want to go into the Eastwood games without having played for two weeks.

“It would have been nice to have had a game but it wasn’t to be. We have a good fitness session planned and we’ll see where we are on Saturday if we play.”

Hucknall battered Kilburn 8-0 at home earlier this season but Graves warned: “It means absolutely nothing as the Matlock game proved.

“We’d beaten them 6-0 at home but things change and teams get stronger.

“If you’re not on your game you get beaten. That’s the way it goes, so we won’t take them lightly.”