Derby County’s Kellan Gordon is Mansfield Town’s fifth summer signing

Mansfield Town this afternoon boosted their squad with the signing of Derby County youngster Kellan Gordon.

The 21-year-old right winger, who can also cover at right back, has been playing for the Rams’ U23s but has also had Football League experience out on loan at Swindon Town and Lincoln City.

Stags boss John Dempster said: “Kellan is a versatile right-sided player who can play at right-back, right wing-back or right wing.

“He will give us flexibility down that side, along with competition and cover. I’m really looking forward to working with Kellan.

“Lee Glover [assistant manager] has already worked with him at Derby County in his early years and gave him a glowing reference as both a player and a person, which is important.

“He’ll be an asset for the football club, because he is still in his early-20s and there is a lot of development left in him, although he is already a good player.

“He’s a physical specimen, considering he is in his early-20s.

“He is a fit lad and he will get up and down that right-side. He’s got good quality and has a good right foot.”

Gordon is the fifth summer signing for Stags following Andy Cook, Nicky Maynard, Aidan Stone and Dion Donohue.