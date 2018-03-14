Derby day tickets sold out as ‘incredible’ Stags army heads for Meadow Lane

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft described the club’s 4,172 travelling army of fans for Saturday’s local derby at Notts County as ‘quite incredible’.

The Stags take on their neighbours in a real six-pointer with both sides chasing the top three automatic promotion places and Stags today sold their final 50 tickets for the game.

Flitcroft said: “That is quite incredible, looking at 4,000 fans here at the home game the other day and then to know we’ve got 4,000 fans that are coming to watch us in the local derby.

“The noise our home fans make is fantastic. So, having that many fans away from home, we’ve got to give them something to really get behind.

“We have to go and make sure we represent.

“I have to be honest, the home fans have energised me -they really have. And we’ve not yet given them the points that I want to give them. So it’s a case of going to Notts County and trying to drive that forward.”