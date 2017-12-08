Diamond wants November form to continue into New Year

Mansfield Town skipper Zander Diamond may have missed out on the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award in the end, but said his nomination simply highlighted how well the team were doing

Stags had an unbeaten November and head for Crawley tomorrow seven games unbeaten in League Two.

“These nominations come along and highlight individuals, but the team has been fantastic collectively as well,” he said.

“We’ve been working tirelessly on the training ground to get the club up the league standings and everyone is champing at the bit to play. We are all pulling in the same direction.

“We now need to have a December and a January like that too.

“It’s all coming together and it’s an honour to lead not just the team but Mansfield Town.”

On his own nomination, he added: “I had a great November and winning football games breeds confidence.

“Port Vale was a memorable night as I scored two goals, it’s not often that happens.

“Then to score the late equaliser in the derby game. If you can’t win such a big game then don’t lose it, and we didn’t do that.”

Diamond is happy with the club’s FA Cup draw at Cardiff, despite missing out on the possible Premier League opposition.

“Just to be in the draw itself is good. It’s a good away draw – we’ll take it,” he said.

“Obviously people wanted a Premier League team, but Cardiff are still a big team.

“At this stage of the competition any draw away from home is going to be tough and they are flying high in the Championship at this present time.

“But we will embrace it, go there and try to get through.”