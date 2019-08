Danny Rose and Nicky Maynard scored the all-important goals to give boss John Dempster his first ever win as a Football League manager. Here, Martin Shaw gives his ratings out of 10 for the players' displays at Brunton Park.

1. CONRAD LOGAN 7 Two good saves from Thomas and another from McKirdy in the first half. Not called upon the second half.

2. HAYDEN WHITE 8 Several good pieces of defending. Nice chip forward in the build-up to the second goal.

3. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 7 Solid game.

4. RYAN SWEENEY 7.5 Several good pieces of defending. Back to form after his poor game in the cup.

