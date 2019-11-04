Do you agree with our marks for Mansfield Town's players in the home defeat by Colchester United?

Keeper Conrad Logan saved a penalty in a man of the match display, but few other Stags players shone on a day in which their possession football and probing was hugely out-gunned by United's quick and powerful replies on the counter-attack. Here are Chad sports editor John Lomas' marks out of 10 for the Stags. Do you agree with them?

1. CONRAD LOGAN 9 Logan had an outstanding game, making some vital saves at vital times, including an excellent penalty stop. Sadly it did not inspire his side at the other end. Not at fault for any of the goals.

2. KELLAN GORDON 6 Worked hard going forward but caught out of position too often defensively. Great early cross that set up Cook.

3. RYAN SWEENEY 7 Defended well against a side that asked many questions of the home side and bagged his first goal of the season too.

4. MATT PRESTON 7 Powerful in the air and made some crucial blocks and tackles on his return to the side but was partly culpable for two of the U's goals.

