Do you agree with our marks for Mansfield Town's players in the home defeat by Colchester United?
Mansfield Town were beaten 3-2 by a highly impressive Colchester United at home on Saturday.
Keeper Conrad Logan saved a penalty in a man of the match display, but few other Stags players shone on a day in which their possession football and probing was hugely out-gunned by United's quick and powerful replies on the counter-attack. Here are Chad sports editor John Lomas' marks out of 10 for the Stags. Do you agree with them?
1. CONRAD LOGAN 9
Logan had an outstanding game, making some vital saves at vital times, including an excellent penalty stop. Sadly it did not inspire his side at the other end. Not at fault for any of the goals.