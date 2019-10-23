Stags v Salford

Do you agree with our player ratings for Mansfield Town's players in the home defeat by Salford City?

Despite their domination over 90 minutes, Mansfield Town were beaten 2-1 at home by EFL newcomers Salford City last night.

Nicky Maynard sparked a late, unsuccessful push for a point, after they found themselves 2-0 down and up against a superb Salford defence. Here Chad sports editor John Lomas gives his marks out of 10 for the Mansfield Town players - do you agree with them?

The keeper had little to do all night and was beaten by two excellent finishes while also lucky when a free kick beat him and came back off the post.

1. CONRAD LOGAN 6

Worked hard down the right and got some good crosses over.

2. KELLAN GORDON 7

Unusually bad night at the office for the Stags skipper as he was beaten in the air for the first goal move and gifted Rooney the ball for the second before missing a great chance of his own.

3. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 5

Sweeney mostly defended well and tried to pick his passes going forward on his return from suspension.

4. RYAN SWEENEY 6

