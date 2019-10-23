Do you agree with our player ratings for Mansfield Town's players in the home defeat by Salford City?
Despite their domination over 90 minutes, Mansfield Town were beaten 2-1 at home by EFL newcomers Salford City last night.
Nicky Maynard sparked a late, unsuccessful push for a point, after they found themselves 2-0 down and up against a superb Salford defence. Here Chad sports editor John Lomas gives his marks out of 10 for the Mansfield Town players - do you agree with them?
1. CONRAD LOGAN 6
The keeper had little to do all night and was beaten by two excellent finishes while also lucky when a free kick beat him and came back off the post.