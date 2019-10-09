Do you agree with these Mansfield Town player ratings against Crewe?

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas gives his player rating out of 10 for the Stags side, which showed 10 changes from the weekend. Do you agree with the marks?

1. BOBBY OLEJNIK 7 Great to see Olejnik back after 10 months out and he generally handled well and made a penalty save. Blotted his copybook when letting in a bizarre near post effort from an impossible angle.

2. CONOR SHAUGHNESSY 7 Part of a solid three man defence, kept very busy by a lively Crewe side.

3. RYAN SWEENEY 8 The only survivor from Saturday, Sweeney was strong and alert throughout

4. MATT PRESTON 8 Suspended in League Two, Preston was allowed to play last night and reminded everyone how important he is at the back with a rock solid showing

