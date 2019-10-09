Stags v Crewe

Do you agree with these Mansfield Town player ratings against Crewe?

A much-changed Mansfield Town were held 1-1 at home by Crewe in the Leasing.com Trophy last night before losing a penalty shoot-out 4-3 for the extra group qualification point.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas gives his player rating out of 10 for the Stags side, which showed 10 changes from the weekend. Do you agree with the marks?

Great to see Olejnik back after 10 months out and he generally handled well and made a penalty save. Blotted his copybook when letting in a bizarre near post effort from an impossible angle.

1. BOBBY OLEJNIK 7

Great to see Olejnik back after 10 months out and he generally handled well and made a penalty save. Blotted his copybook when letting in a bizarre near post effort from an impossible angle.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Part of a solid three man defence, kept very busy by a lively Crewe side.

2. CONOR SHAUGHNESSY 7

Part of a solid three man defence, kept very busy by a lively Crewe side.
other
Buy a Photo
The only survivor from Saturday, Sweeney was strong and alert throughout

3. RYAN SWEENEY 8

The only survivor from Saturday, Sweeney was strong and alert throughout
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Suspended in League Two, Preston was allowed to play last night and reminded everyone how important he is at the back with a rock solid showing

4. MATT PRESTON 8

Suspended in League Two, Preston was allowed to play last night and reminded everyone how important he is at the back with a rock solid showing
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4