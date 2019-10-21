Andy Cook nets at the New Lawn

Do you agree with these Mansfield Town player ratings from the draw at Forest Green Rovers?

Mansfield Town's players hit back to secure a battling 2-2 draw at high-flying Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The Stags had not been at their best in the first half and at 2-0 down looked dead and buried before sub Andy Cook rescued a point with a brace. Here Martin Shaw gives his ratings out of 10 for the Mansfield players.

Very good performance including four good saves. Was responsible for keeping the Stags in it in the first half.

1. CONRAD LOGAN 8

Some good runs forward. Did well against the dangerous Joseph Mills.

2. KELLAN GORDON 7

Did okay on his return from suspension.

3. MATT PRESTON 6

One or two good pieces of defending.

4. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 6

