Alex MacDonald netted the second half winner after Elijah Adebayo had equalised following Andy Cook's opener on his return to his former club. Here, Martin Shaw gives us his ratings out of 10 for the Stags players - do you agree with them?

1. CONRAD LOGAN 8 Made several fine saves in a high quality performance.

2. KELLAN GORDON 6 Got forward well on occasion. Gave the ball away and was rescued by Logan who made a brilliant save from Gaffney.

3. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 4.5 Two mistakes early in the game before he lost Adebayo, who headed in Walsalls goal. Went off injured. Does not look himself.

4. RYAN SWEENEY 7.5 Very solid game.

