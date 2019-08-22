George Foster

Do you remember these Mansfield Town players? Have a look at our gallery of former stars (Part one)

Here at the Chad, we've been delving into our photo archives to unearth some pics of Mansfield Town's former players.

Some you may remember, some you may not. Take a look at the gallery and see who we've picked out as we summarise their careers in a yellow shirt and, where possible, what they're up to now. Part two will be available next week.

Defender Adam Barrett played 37 times for Stags, scoring once. He's now first team development coach at Championship side Millwall.

1. ADAM BARRETT - 2000-2002

Boothroyd spent most of his career at Field Mill and played over 100 games for Stags, scoring three times. He retired through injury soon after leaving. He is now manager of England U21s.

2. AIDY BOOTHROYD - 1993-1996

Twice won promotion with Stags in nine years with the club. Has coached at Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Shanghai Shenhua since retiring.

3. ANDY BEASLEY - 1994-2003

Took Stags to the Division Three play-offs in 1995. Sadly passed away in 2015 aged 58.

4. ANDY KING - Manager 1993-1996

