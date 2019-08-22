Do you remember these Mansfield Town players? Have a look at our gallery of former stars (Part one)

Some you may remember, some you may not. Take a look at the gallery and see who we've picked out as we summarise their careers in a yellow shirt and, where possible, what they're up to now. Part two will be available next week.

1. ADAM BARRETT - 2000-2002 Defender Adam Barrett played 37 times for Stags, scoring once. He's now first team development coach at Championship side Millwall.

2. AIDY BOOTHROYD - 1993-1996 Boothroyd spent most of his career at Field Mill and played over 100 games for Stags, scoring three times. He retired through injury soon after leaving. He is now manager of England U21s.

3. ANDY BEASLEY - 1994-2003 Twice won promotion with Stags in nine years with the club. Has coached at Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Shanghai Shenhua since retiring.

4. ANDY KING - Manager 1993-1996 Took Stags to the Division Three play-offs in 1995. Sadly passed away in 2015 aged 58.

