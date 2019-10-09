Dunkirk Vase test for Hucknall

Hucknall head for East Midlands Counties League rivals Dunkirk on Saturday in a Buildbase FA Vase first round proper tie against a side two points ahead of them and second in the table.

“Dunkirk are doing well and are up there as well,” said manager Andy Graves.

“We don’t know a great deal about them, but we know it won’t be an easy game.

“We are hoping it will be on as I think there is rain forecast again between now and then.

“The Vase is good revenue for the club’s pot. It doesn’t come anywhere near me unfortunately, but it keeps everything ticking over. It’s good to have a run and see if we can get a bit further than last year.”

He added: “It won’t be easy on Saturday as Dunkirk have some dangerous players and are not up there for no reason. But we will do what we can.

“They are from our league so we know we’ll have to grind things out.

“It is a different type of football, though to be fair, West Bridgford are probably the only side who have tried to play football against us which was pleasing.”

Hucknall’s game at Kimberley was rained off last weekend and Graves said: “We were quite disappointed, especially as they tweeted the night before that the pitch was okay then Saturday morning it was off. But these things happen.

“But we will have a behind-closed-doors full scale practice match, mixing and matching the first team with development squad players.

“That will give them all a bit of a run out rather than a normal training session.”