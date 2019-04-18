Easter not a defining weekend for the season believes Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft

Despite its enormity, Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft warned that Easter will not necessarily be a defining weekend for their automatic promotion dream.

Sat in third place by a single point, Stags host Morecambe tomorrow and go to Oldham Athletic 48 hours later on Easter Monday with only two games to come after that.

But Flitcroft has always maintained he believes the season will go to the wire and said: “This won’t be a defining weekend.

“In my short management career, when we talk about defining, we stayed up on the last game of the season at Barnsley and did something people said could never be done.

“I believed in that and had faith in everyone sticking to the plan until the last whistle.

“I had exactly the same belief when we got promoted at Bury.

“We had to beat Tranmere and rely on another result and, funnily enough, Morecambe gave us that result as they beat Southend in the last game of the season when Southend were about 12 games unbeaten.

“So I can’t say this weekend is definitive. It might be big, but with us playing MK Dons in the last game of the season, it gives both clubs an opportunity. Bury also have to play Tranmere.

“You can keep spending your time looking at the permutations.

“But I would rather spend my time on the training ground with our players focusing on what we need to do.”