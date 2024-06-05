EFL Latest: Find out what is happening around League One and Two today
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Wednesday June 5.
More on the friendly
Leyton Orient CEO Mark Devlin
“We are very proud of this piece of history at Leyton Orient, which is unique in the English game.
"We are delighted to be taking part in a fixture at Hearts in July to commemorate the bond between the two clubs and to be wearing a limited-edition remake of the club's kit from 1914.
"Only 1,000 shirts have been produced in total meaning that it represents a special piece of Orient and football history, and it will only ever be worn for the Hearts game.”
Tickets selling well
Leyton Orient have sold out their first allocation of 500 tickets for July's friendly with Heart of Midlothian.
The connection with Leyton Orient dates back to the First World War and the friendly will also pay tribute to the players of the two clubs who led the way as the first professional footballers to volunteer en-masse.
Lee Bell, Crewe manager
“We have to be patient with what we’ve got to spend.
“We’ve seen money being thrown around by one or two teams in our league; everyone sees it as an opportunity to get out of the division.
“Other clubs pay more than we do but we can offer things that others don’t and we have to lean on that.
Patience the key for Crewe
Lee Bell admits that patience is the key for Crewe Alexandra in the transfer market.
Open to offers
Wrexham attacker Billy Waters ‘can leave’ this summer, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.
Wrexham are open to letting the forward head out the exit door following their promotion to League One. He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers but is now due to return to the Racecourse Ground for pre-season.
A man in demand
Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows in the thick of the speculation.
The @efl_hub, an account on X, believe Leeds United, Portsmouth, Celtic, Norwich City & Coventry City have submitted offers’ for Burrows according to a post made earlier on Wednesday.
When the future of Burrows was mentioned to chairman Darragh MacAnthony on X recently he confirmed many ‘big clubs’ want him.
MK announce friendly
England legend Wayne Rooney will make his Stadium MK debut next month when Plymouth Argyle take on MK Dons in a pre-season friendly.
Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer recently took over as manager at Home Park, and will bring a team to MK1 on Saturday August 3 (kick-off 3pm) ahead of the new season.
Derby day
Charlton will face AFC Wimbledon in a pre-season friendly at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday, July 27th
The fixture is the second confirmed date on Nathan Jones’ pre-season schedule, with the Addicks kicking off their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign at Dartford on Saturday, July 6th.
On the move
Charlton Athletic are poised to land Cambridge United goalkeeper Will Mannion on a free transfer, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X.
A change in style
Barrow can expect to see a change in style under new boss Stephen Clemence, reports The Mail.
New boss Stephen Clemence said: “I like to have control, of the football, I like to try to get after the ball, and I like to try to create chances.
“But there are a lot of details that go into those three things that I’ve spoken about and I’m not going to go into all of that now.