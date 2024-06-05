EFL Latest: Follow the latest done deals, transfer rumours and plenty more news from around League One and Two throughout the day
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Wednesday June 5.
EFL: Latest news from League One and Two
On the move
Charlton Athletic are poised to land Cambridge United goalkeeper Will Mannion on a free transfer, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X.
A change in style
Barrow can expect to see a change in style under new boss Stephen Clemence, reports The Mail.
New boss Stephen Clemence said: “I like to have control, of the football, I like to try to get after the ball, and I like to try to create chances.
“But there are a lot of details that go into those three things that I’ve spoken about and I’m not going to go into all of that now.
The waiting game
Phil Parkinson is not concerned that he is yet to complete his first new signing of the summer and insists he won't bring players in for the sake of it, reports The Leader. With the Reds back in League One for the first time in 19 years, Parkinson wants to strengthen his squad and he has released nine players to make room for fresh faces.
And some reaction
Happy to get his man
Manager Dave Challinor
“We are absolutely delighted to have been able to bring Jayden to the football club. A big thanks to Mark for his backing in what is a real investment on his behalf.
“Jayden’s profile is one that we tried to get last summer but weren’t able to get the right one. Not only do we feel we have the right one now, but he is our player, a young one that we can definitely improve and will become a real asset for the club.
More on the move
The 21-year-old joins teammate Jay Mingi in making the move from Colchester to Edgeley Park this Summer, signing for an undisclosed fee and penning a three-year-deal with the club option of an additional year.
Done deal
Jayden Fevrier Joins Stockport from Colchester United.
Erik Karlsson reaction
"It will be a lot of fun. I have a good grasp of sports in general, but I'm looking forward to learning about how it works in the football world and on the ownership side.”
An unlikely boost for Burton
Erik Karlsson, a seven-time NHL All-Star, has joined the ranks of North American sports stars investing in English football, becoming a part owner of Burton Albion.
The Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman is part of the Nordic Football Group (NFG) that took over the League One club on June 1.
Here's some reaction
Jack Nolan
"I am absolutely delighted and am looking forward now to the start of pre-season. When I spoke to the Manager I felt wanted and once I'd had the conversation my mind was made up really. I will give the best for Gillingham, and my teammates."
Done deal
Gillingham have completed the signing of Jack Nolan from Accrington Stanley. The 23-year-old forward joins the club after an impressive season, scoring 17 goals in 53 appearances.