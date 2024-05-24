Live

EFL Latest: The latest League One and Two news across the day

Clubs are beginning their business after the annoucement of retained lists up and down the land.

Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Friday May 24.

EFL Live: The latest news from League One and Two

09:53 BSTUpdated 09:57 BST

A great move for Abraham Odoh, who swaps Harrogate for Peterborough.

09:56 BST

The departures have begun at Bolton.

09:54 BST

The manager's view

"He has real potential to develop, and we feel he is the ideal player to bring in following the departure of Ephron Mason-Clark," said Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

09:50 BST

You can read the full story here

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cw44939k99mo

09:50 BST

Reading's owners will decide in the next day whether to sell the club to an unnamed potential buyer - or consider bids from other interested groups.

09:48 BST

Sean Long is one of three players to have rejected new deals with Cheltenham Town. Liam Sercombe and Luke Southwood will also leave the club.

09:37 BST

Ronan Curtis joins Vale from AFC Wimbledon on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old is the Valiants' first signing since being relegated to League Two.

Curtis scored five goals in 17 appearances for AFC Wimbledon after joining in January.

09:34 BST

A first summer signing for Port Vale - and it’s a good one

09:33 BST

New deal

Cambridge United's teenage midfielder Glenn McConnell has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

09:29 BST

New deal

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle has signed a new four-year deal to remain with the League One club until the summer of 2028.

More on that here - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c3ggn9lpd47o

