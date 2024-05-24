EFL Latest: The latest League One and Two news across the day
A great move for Abraham Odoh, who swaps Harrogate for Peterborough.
The departures have begun at Bolton.
The manager's view
"He has real potential to develop, and we feel he is the ideal player to bring in following the departure of Ephron Mason-Clark," said Posh manager Darren Ferguson.
Reading's owners will decide in the next day whether to sell the club to an unnamed potential buyer - or consider bids from other interested groups.
Sean Long is one of three players to have rejected new deals with Cheltenham Town. Liam Sercombe and Luke Southwood will also leave the club.
Ronan Curtis joins Vale from AFC Wimbledon on a three-year deal.
The 28-year-old is the Valiants' first signing since being relegated to League Two.
Curtis scored five goals in 17 appearances for AFC Wimbledon after joining in January.
A first summer signing for Port Vale - and it’s a good one
New deal
Cambridge United's teenage midfielder Glenn McConnell has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.
New deal
Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle has signed a new four-year deal to remain with the League One club until the summer of 2028.
