Live

EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Monday June 10

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 06:27 BST
Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.
Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.
It might be the close season but there is still plenty going on around the EFL.

Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Monday June 10.

Join the debate on our social media channels.

EFL: Latest news from League One and Two

06:55 BST

Target for Birmingham?

Birmingham City, Sunderland and Bristol City could all make a move for Burnley attacker Scott Twine this summer, as per Alan Nixon.

He claims the 24-year-old will be sold this summer and the Blues are keen.

Twine, 24, is a versatile attacker. He can play through the middle as a number ten, or on either flank.

06:50 BST

Levi Sutton reaction

 “I am very pleased to be signing a new contract here with the football club. Looking back at last season, there were a lot of positives to take and that was something I wanted to be a part of again next season.

“Of course, we want to build on those positives and take things to another level. Looking at the quality we have, I think we are capable of doing that.

“I want to play as many games as I can over the course of next season. To do that, I need to take things game by game and make sure I am ready for that first league game.”

Levi Sutton
06:49 BST

New deal

It’s a new deal for Levi Sutton at Harrogate.

06:39 BSTUpdated 06:47 BST

“I’m buzzing, I can’t wait. When I heard the interest, of course I was excited. It’s good to be back near home as well, after being up north for so long. I’m definitely excited.

“I’d say it was towards the end of the season, that’s when I heard a bit of rumours and stuff. Then after the season was done, then something concrete [came through], they were definitely interested. It was good to hear.

Aaron Rowe
06:46 BST

Bradford want defender

Aden Baldwin is ready to reject a new deal with Notts County to join Bradford.

Aden Baldwin could be on his way to BradfordAden Baldwin could be on his way to Bradford
Aden Baldwin could be on his way to Bradford
06:36 BSTUpdated 06:41 BST

Clubs target keeper

Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City are among the sides interested in free agent Nathan Shepperd this summer

06:39 BSTUpdated 06:41 BST

Done deal

Former Huddersfield Town winger Aaron Rowe has expressed his excitement upon completing his move to Gillingham.

The 23-year-old was one of five senior players that were released by Town last month, with the winger having now opted to join the League Two outfit.

Aaron Rowe has joined GillinghamAaron Rowe has joined Gillingham
Aaron Rowe has joined Gillingham
06:28 BST

A cheeky plea

"Gareth Bale is still technically available. I don't know, I made the plea last year and I'm just going to tell Gareth that the offer's still on the table,"

"We'll let you off for golf, whenever you need to get off. As long as you come to training once or twice a week we can figure out how to get you 10 minutes on the pitch.

"And the golf courses -- Wales is amongst the most beautiful countries in the world."

Rob McElhenney
06:27 BST

Wrexham aim high

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has reiterated his desire to bring Gareth Bale to the club and said "the offer is still on the table" for the former Real Madrid star, report ESPN

Bale had turned down McElhenney's earlier overtures to coax him out of retirement for "one last magical season," after Wrexham secured promotion to the English Football League in 2023.

Following Wrexham's second successive promotion this season that saw them climb into League One, McElhenney has returned to Bale with the same offer.

Gareth Bale is still a target for Wrexham.Gareth Bale is still a target for Wrexham.
Gareth Bale is still a target for Wrexham.
Related topics:League OneEFL