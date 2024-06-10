EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Monday June 10
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Monday June 10.
EFL: Latest news from League One and Two
Target for Birmingham?
Birmingham City, Sunderland and Bristol City could all make a move for Burnley attacker Scott Twine this summer, as per Alan Nixon.
He claims the 24-year-old will be sold this summer and the Blues are keen.
Twine, 24, is a versatile attacker. He can play through the middle as a number ten, or on either flank.
Levi Sutton reaction
Levi Sutton
“I am very pleased to be signing a new contract here with the football club. Looking back at last season, there were a lot of positives to take and that was something I wanted to be a part of again next season.
“Of course, we want to build on those positives and take things to another level. Looking at the quality we have, I think we are capable of doing that.
“I want to play as many games as I can over the course of next season. To do that, I need to take things game by game and make sure I am ready for that first league game.”
New deal
It’s a new deal for Levi Sutton at Harrogate.
Aaron Rowe
“I’m buzzing, I can’t wait. When I heard the interest, of course I was excited. It’s good to be back near home as well, after being up north for so long. I’m definitely excited.
“I’d say it was towards the end of the season, that’s when I heard a bit of rumours and stuff. Then after the season was done, then something concrete [came through], they were definitely interested. It was good to hear.
Bradford want defender
Aden Baldwin is ready to reject a new deal with Notts County to join Bradford.
Clubs target keeper
Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City are among the sides interested in free agent Nathan Shepperd this summer
Done deal
Former Huddersfield Town winger Aaron Rowe has expressed his excitement upon completing his move to Gillingham.
The 23-year-old was one of five senior players that were released by Town last month, with the winger having now opted to join the League Two outfit.
A cheeky plea
Rob McElhenney
"Gareth Bale is still technically available. I don't know, I made the plea last year and I'm just going to tell Gareth that the offer's still on the table,"
"We'll let you off for golf, whenever you need to get off. As long as you come to training once or twice a week we can figure out how to get you 10 minutes on the pitch.
"And the golf courses -- Wales is amongst the most beautiful countries in the world."
Wrexham aim high
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has reiterated his desire to bring Gareth Bale to the club and said "the offer is still on the table" for the former Real Madrid star, report ESPN
Bale had turned down McElhenney's earlier overtures to coax him out of retirement for "one last magical season," after Wrexham secured promotion to the English Football League in 2023.
Following Wrexham's second successive promotion this season that saw them climb into League One, McElhenney has returned to Bale with the same offer.