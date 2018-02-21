Embarrassed Newport players refund fans’ costs after hiding at Stags

Mansfield Town v Newport County'Alfie Potter after scoring his second for the Stags in the first half.
Embarrassed Newport County AFC players have decided to refund travelling fans’ costs for attending the game at Mansfield Town last week after their 5-0 hiding.

Newport were lucky not to concede double figures on the night and, after a meeting among the players, they decided amongst themselves to reimburse the 57 County fans on the club’s official supporters’ coach

The fans made a 320-mile round trip to Mansfield with most leaving Newport at around 2.30pm on Tuesday and not returning home until 1.30am on Wednesday at the earliest.

Adult members paid £20 for their travel to and from Nottinghamshire, with students and pensioners paying £18 and junior members £17.

The players have refunded those costs, believed to be around £700.

A County spokesperson said: “The players held a meeting and decided amongst themselves to make this gesture after what was a disappointing trip to Mansfield.”

Stags coasted to victory with an Alfie Potter hat-trick crowning a complete performance from the home side.