Evans and Raynor unveiled as Peterborough bosses after quitting Stags

As expected, Steve Evans and Paul Raynor have been unveiled as the new management team at League One Peterborough United this afternoon.

Evans and Raynor shocked many last night when they quit Mansfield Town, despite the Stags being two points off the top three with only 12 games to play.

But, with Grant McCann being dismissed by Posh last weekend and Evans living near Peterborough and big friends with the club, the writing was always on the cards after he and assistant Raynor told Mansfield chairman John Radford they were leaving.

The duo, who move everywhere together, were then sat in the directors’ box at Peterborough’s home game last night.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “The football club, its staff, Academy and first team players need an experienced promotion winner as first team manager to take us forward for the immediate future.

“As soon as somebody of the calibre of Steve Evans called to register their interest in the vacant position, there was no time to waste and I made the phone call, potential terms were discussed and we are now in a position to announce Steve as our manager.

“He is a serial promotion winner, including promotion from League One, has managed multiple clubs in the Championship and has an incredible reputation for getting the best out of his players with a never say die attitude and will to win.

“We are delighted to have both Steve and his assistant Paul Raynor on board for what we hope will be a fruitful, productive and successful long-term partnership for many years to come.”

Evans moved to the Peterborough area 25 years ago with his first managerial post at Peterborough League side Gedney Hill, moving onto manage Stamford in 1994 and steered them to the United Counties Premier Division title.