Evans delighted to see skipper in Player of the Month running

Steve Evans was pleased to receive a Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month nomination but said he was much happier to see skipper Zander Diamond among the Player of the Month candidates.

On his own nomination, he said: “It’s only credit to the players. Myself, Paul Raynor and the rest of the staff go about our business as diligently as we can, but the players ultimately win you games or lose you games.

“Obviously you have to have them organised and efficient ready to do their jobs. But we have an outstanding dressing room and I am really, really pleased Zander has been nominated. I think he should win it.

“That gives me more delight than mine after he’s been out for such a while. To see the big fellow hurting when we’ve driven away on the coach while he’s been left in the car park.

“He has led by example since he got back in and he’s keeping ‘the chief’ Krystian Pearce out the team.”

Evans added: “I think we could have had a few more in there. Why is Rhys Bennett not in? Why is Alex MacDonald not in there, CJ Hamilton should be in there – there’s a few who could lay claim.

“But we’re little Mansfield so we’re pleased we got one in. There are some quality players in there.”

The winners will be announced on Friday morning.