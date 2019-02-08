‘Everything and everyone around Mansfield Town at the moment are buzzing and you want to complete the mission,’ says CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton admitted he was relieved to stay a Mansfield Town player after a January transfer window full of speculation over his future and can now complete his mission of helping Stags to promotion.

Championship clubs were said to be considering seven-figure bids for his services.

But Hamilton said he had tried to focus on his job and his only distraction was fans asking him if he was going.

“Everything and everyone around Mansfield at the moment are buzzing and you want to complete the mission,” he said.

“People came up to me saying this and that, but I didn’t really want to know about it.

“I am just glad it’s out of the way and I am happy to still be here to push for promotion.

“It affects people in different ways, but I don’t think it affected me mentally.

“It was just people asking questions all the time – are you going?

“I was telling people I wasn’t going anywhere but they kept asking the same question.

“But my plan from the start of the season was to help this team get promotion.”

However, the winger-cum wing back admitted the possible fees talked about were flattering.

“It makes you feel good,” he said. “It can be a bit of a confidence-booster if some teams are willing to put seven figures towards your name.

“That must reflect I am doing well. If I can get better the figures could go even higher.”

He added: “Compared to when I first came here my game has gone up a level.

“I am now playing every game, putting in the performances, scoring a lot more goals and helping the team out a lot more.

“I feel I am progressing well, playing in numerous positions, doing different jobs. The gaffer trusts me in those positions. And my fitness has been up there.”

Now Hamilton believes the current side can go one step further than the ‘nearly sides’ of the last two years who missed out on the play-offs at the death.

“Obviously the last couple of years we have been getting towards the play-offs then just dropped out at the last minute,” he said.

“But this year is different. We have been winning a lot more games and our defensive record has been completely different.

“In previous seasons we have had more individuals than a whole team. Collectively we have good individuals this year, but we all work as a team and everyone is fighting for each other.”

Stags are now second behind Lincoln and Hamilton added: “We will keep chasing and putting them under pressure and hopefully they will slip up along the way for us to grab that top spot. We like pressure as a team.”