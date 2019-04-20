Ex-Mansfield Town boss Paul Cox ready to return to management

Don’t be surprised to see former Mansfield Town boss Paul Cox back in football management soon.

Cox last managed at Guiseley, where he was sacked in February 2018.

Jaded, he left Stags by mutual consent in November 2014, followed by spells at Torquay and Barrow.

Now he is enjoying the game again and admitted: “I am starting to get a bit of a bug back.

“I had had enough and wanted to try to look at other aspects of where my life is.

“I have been to a of games this season and over the last two months I have really got a bit of a hunger now, which is good for me to step back into a hot seat. I think the break has done me a world of good.”

Cox admitted he went back into management too soon after leaving Mansfield.

“From the Eastwood days, I woke up one day to find myself in the Football League,” he said.

“I lost track of other things in my life - my children, my family - because of the hours I put into wanting to be successful.

“It took a lot out of me and, looking back at when I resigned, I really should have took a longer break away from the game than I did to mentally get myself back focused and have that fire in my belly that I’d had for the previous five or six seasons when I had done little but win football matches, which was good.”

The offers are certainly there already.

“I have had one or two approaches I didn’t think we right for me,” he said. “But I am in a good place now and you never know.

“There are a lot of people out of work at the minute but it may soon be the right time to put a foot back into it and try to replicate some of what I have done in the past.”