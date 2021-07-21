Ex-Mansfield Town defender Joe Riley forced into retirement with knee injury at 29

Joe Riley - premature retirement through injury.

Riley damaged anterior cruciate ligaments in pre-season training last August and was expected to be out for between six and eight months.

However, he struggled to recover and with no hope of being fit enough to impress new boss Nigel Clough he was released at the end of last season.

The former Bolton and Plymouth Argyle wing-back had only just signed a new one-year contract last summer, having moved to the club in January on a short-term deal.

He made six appearances for the Stags before the season was cut short.

Riley said: Unfortunately I’m being forced to retire through my knee injury.

“Gutted I’ve got to retire at 29 but I’ve been able to live my dream for 10 years, more downs than ups, but I’ve loved every single minute.

“I’ve managed to play for some great clubs and met some great people.”

Mansfield Town tweeted: “A real shame to see you retire at 29 Joe.