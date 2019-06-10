Ex-Mansfield Town hero Matt Green signs for Grimsby Town 48 hours after Salford City release

Former Mansfield Town hero Matt Green was today unveiled as Grimsby Town’s first summer signing.

Green had been released just six months in a two and a half year deal at Football League new boys Salford City on Saturday.

But, despite some speculation among Stags fans as to whether he may return for a third spell at the One Call Stadium, the striker has signed a two-year deal at Blundell Park for their League Two rivals.

Green said: “It feels great to be here. It’s a big club – you realise that as soon as you walk in through the door.

GREEN RELEASED BY SALFORD



“The amount of history and success the club has had over a long period of time.

“It’s great for me to be able to come here and play back in the Football League, and hopefully add some quality to the team.”

“I like to play for clubs that are highly ambitious because I am myself, so I like to go somewhere that is fighting for promotion or a cup run.

“It’s all about trying to get as much success as you can as a player – especially if the manager is telling you that they’re going for it this season.

“He’s got a lot of experience, and he’s a good manager, and it’s something that you always want to be a part of.”

Mariners boss Michael Jolley added: “I’m delighted to welcome Matt to the club.

“He will add energy and athleticism to our attack, and will complement the other attacking players that we have.

“In addition, Matt has good experience that he can bring to our changing room. I’m looking forward to working with him.”