Ex-Mansfield Town star Matt Green set for Salford City move?

Former Mansfield Town legend Matt Green could be on his way to Salford City to help their push for a place in the Football League.

Unable to command a regular place at Lincoln City this season, the 31-year-old striker has been frustrated and he now has to decide whether to join the ambitious National League side after the Imps accepted what is understood to be a significant offer.

Green top-scored last season with 17 goals and has still managed to net six goals in all competitions this term, even though he has only started just two games in League Two so far.

Lincoln would like to keep him. But with his two-year contract expiring at the end of this season, they could lose him for nothing in the summer.

Green, who threw his shirt into the crowd following last Saturday’s win over Morecambe, could leave the Imps immediately as there is no transfer window for National League clubs.