Ex-Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland winger Andy Reid named Ireland under-18s head coach

Former Nottingham Forest winger Andy Reid has been appointed head coach of Ireland under-18s.

Reid, who has 29 Ireland senior caps to his name, has been working with the U18s under Jim Crawford for the past year.

Andy Reid

He will now take control of the team with Crawford linking up with Stephen Kenny’s under-21s set up. Reid was part of the Ireland side to win the UEFA European Under-16s Championships in 1998. He holds a UEFA A Licence, is part of the UEFA Pro Licence group with the FAI, and had a spell as assistant first team coach at Forest.

“It is a real honour and privilege to have the opportunity to be appointed the Republic of Ireland Under-18 head coach,” said Reid. “Having played underage football for my country, I understand the pathway these young players are taking. It will be a real pleasure to help them along the way.”

And added: “I have been involved in the set-up over the past 18 months with Jim Crawford and have seen first hand some of the amazing work he has done.

“I am keen to maintain that work whilst putting my own stamp on it. I am very grateful to Jim for all of his help so far and I can’t wait to get started.”

Reid played senior football for Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Charlton Athletic, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Blackpool.