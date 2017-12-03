FA CUP: Evans dreaming of Spurs away in the next round

Having tasted Wembley success, Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans fancies an away tie at Spurs in the third round of the FA Cup.

Evans has enjoyed play-off final success there before and, after today’s easy 3-0 second round victory over Guiseley, said: “We hope the draw is kind to us.

“I want to go to Wembley to play Tottenham as I normally win at Wembley!

“I also fancy taking Jose (Mourhino) on.

“We want either the lowest ranked team at home – we weren’t far away from that today so we don’t kid ourselves – or I fancy going to Wembley.”

The draw will be live on TV at 7pm tomorrow.

Mansfield dominated from start to finish against former boss Paul Cox’s National League strugglers with Jimmy Spencer netting a hat-trick and Cox’s team finishing with nine men.

“It was as comprehensive as you could want it to be,£ said Evans.

“They had a game plan to be very physical, which was evident from 30 seconds in, and we had a game plan to get the ball on the floor and pass it when we could.

“I know people will look tonight and say it was against 10 men and nine men, but 11 v 11 if it had been a boxing match, the gloves would have been home and we’d all have been home early. They didn’t have a shot today

“But you don’t get nothing for knocking on the door.

“I reminded them at half-time to be really professional and I thought we were fantastic in spells. There was a gulf in class

“You have to be reflective who you’re playing against as they’re not in the bottom three of the National League for no reason. But you have to respect a team that can go to Accrington and win in a shoot-out.”

He continued: “Fair play to the Guiseley players, the boys on the pitch never stopped running. It was questionable what they were told before the game as they have some good players in there technically.

“You’re never going to beat us by turning up just wanting to be physical as we have some lads that will work hard physically and then try to pass the ball.

“They could have finished up with seven men, but if you set up your teams to be physical then it’s risk you have to run.”

Evans was delighted to see Spencer finally get off the mark for the club in style.

“He is a young man who you can see what he means to the rest of the squad,” he said.

“They were all hugging him when he came off. He works so hard. I said when I signed him he will play a part.

“When he has been in the side we thought he’d done well.

“In midweek, I know it was only against a Clipstone side, the reports I got were that Jimmy didn’t score but he was sensational and that’s why he started today.”