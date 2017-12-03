FA CUP: Hat-trick hero Spencer praises wide men for top class service

Hat-trick hero Jimmy Spencer praised Paul Anderson and CJ Hamilton’s supply of crosses for setting him up to shoot down non-League Guiseley 3-0 in today’s FA Cup second round tie.

Spencer scored the first goals of his Stags career to send Mansfield into the third round hat.

But he acknowledged the quality of service he got today and said on another day he might have had five.

Spencer said: “It was nice to get the hat-trick. I have been working hard in training, doing what’s asked of me.

“I make those runs every week. Sometimes they don’t find you, sometimes they do.

“Putting the ball in the back of the net is the easy bit really and I could have had four or five.

“I thought CJ was brilliant today. He can knock it 10 yards and beat any full back in the country. He is quick.

“I though Ando also played well and his cross for my first goal,was exceptional. That’s what he’s got.

“It’s thanks to them I just had the simple task of putting it in the back of the net.”

Spencer added: “Everything just felt like it was falling into place today and in the box the ball was dropping for me. I could have had five in the end.

“Personally it’s nice to get off the mark. One goal would have been good but a hat-trick is even better.

“Even when they had 11 men we were on top and kept the ball well. We penetrated them in the right areas.

“It was really enjoyable out there. Three up, you can relax a bit.”

Despite two superb finishes, Spencer took most satisfaction from the spot kick that completed his treble.

“The penalty was the most enjoyable as I missed the last one. I scuffed it but it went in so I’ll take that,” he said.

“It was the perfect day for me, but most important was getting through and hopefully we’ll get a big one in the next round and the lads can go and enjoy the day somewhere.

“I’d like Manchester United as I am Leeds fan!”