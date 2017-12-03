FA CUP MATCH REPORT: Hat-trick hero Spencer sees Stags safely through against Guiseley

Jimmy Spencer was Mansfield Town’s FA Cup hero with a hat-trick as they won 3-0, easily seeing off a Guiseley side that ended the game with nine men at One Call Stadium this afternoon.

It was a miserable return to their old club for former Stags managers Paul Cox and Adam Murray as they saw Stags dominate their National League side from start to finish.

Mansfield Town v Guiseley in The Emirates FA Cup Round Two - Sunday December 3rd 2017. Mansfield player Jimmy Spencer scores the first goal of the game . Picture: Chris Etchells

But they didn’t help their own cause as Darren Holden was dismissed for a bad tackle on Spencer on 39 minutes and Chris M’Boungou followed him on 50 minutes for a second bookable offence.

Spencer had not scored for the Stags before today but made up for that with three excellent finishes – a close range header on 31 minutes, a neat volley on 52 minutes, just after M’Boungou had been sent off, and a cool penalty kick on 61 minutes.

Now Mansfield will eagerly await tomorrow night’s third round draw to see if they can land a plum draw against Premier League opposition.

Mansfield made three changes – two enforced. Midfielders Jacob Mellis and Joel Byrom both missed out with knocks, so Will Atkinson and Paul Anderson came into the side.

Mellis’ knock was said to be ‘a slight one’ and he was among the subs.

The other change was up front where Spencer took over from Omari Sterling-James.

Visiting Guiseley were without the suspended John Rooney.

But they were backed by 10 noisy coach loads of supporters, all paid for by the club.

Odejayi had the first goal attempt of the game in the first minute after Hunt’s ball forward was cleared and Fondop-Talom broke down the right.

He found Odejayi inside him, but his shot was tame and straight at Logan.

Stags had a big penalty shout on three minutes as Rose went down in the box under M’Boungou’s challenge after a superb through ball by MacDonald, but all they got was a corner.

On five minutes Spencer turned well onto a low ball in from the left by Hamilton but guided a low shot wide from eight yards.

The early thrills continued as Molyneux, in space on the left, fired a rising shot just over the home bar from 18 yards.

Straight up the other end, Spencer pulled a low shot wide from 20 yards.

M’Boungou was booked for hacking down Rose 20 yards from goal on 14 minutes, the free kick worked to MacDonald for a firm shot that keeper Maxted beat away.

A minutes later White burst into the box on the right and laid a low pass to Anderson whose finish was kept out by Maxted’s foot.

On 16 minutes Bennett headed against a post from MacDonald’s cross as the home side piled on the pressure.

Hunt was added to the book on 19 minutes after getting the wrong side of Fondop-Talom.

Still Mansfield came forward and on 26 minutes Rose won a far post ball and nodded it down to Anderson, who forced Maxted into a flying save at the near post with a dipping half volley.

Palmer then got in a good block on Spencer’s shot from a cutting pass by Hamilton.

The breakthrough finally came on 31 minutes. Anderson curled in a delicious cross from the right and Spencer was perfectly placed to head home his first goal for the club from four yards.

Guiseley’s task was made even harder on 39 minutes when Holden was sent-off for a studs-up tackle on Spencer.

The Lions then withdrew Odejayi and brought on Lowe four minutes later.

A minute from the break Spencer almost doubled his tally as he played a one-two with Anderson only to see his finish deflect just over.

Then MacDonald squared the ball across and the box and another deflected Spencer finish saw Maxted get down to push away as Mansfield had to be satisfied with a single goal advantage at the break.

Former Stag Hurst joined the action for the second half for the Lions in place of Hughes.

Guiseley’s hopes faded further as they were reduced to nine men on 50 minutes.

M’Boungou’s trip on Hamilton as he tried to dance past him 25 yards from goal saw him given a second yellow card and an early end to his afternoon.

Mansfield took immediate advantage to finally put some daylight between them and the visitors with a second goal for Spencer on 52 minutes.

Hamilton showed a burst of speed to get into the left of the box and he pulled the ball back for Spencer to guide home a neat volleyed finish from eight yards.

The visitors forced a corner from which MacDonald had to clear almost on the line.

Stags sped upfield and Rose was upended by sub Purver, who was booked just two minutes after coming on.

Anderson fired into the sidenetting and MacDonald shot over as the home side went for the jugular.

Spencer completed his hat-trick from the spot on 65 minutes as Mansfield finally put the game to bed.

Spencer was hauled down as he tried to turn Lowe and he sent Maxted the wrong way from the spot.

It was inevitably all Mansfield after that and MacDonald crashed a free kick through the wall at Maxted while Rose sent a volley over.

Spencer sent a hurried over over the bar and Hamilton shot low across goal as the minutes ticked away.

Spencer was given an ovation from the fans and a big hug from Evans as he was replaced by Sterling-James with two minutes to go.

STAGS: Logan; White, Bennett, Diamond, Hunt; Hamilton, Anderson (Potter 69), Atkinson, MacDonald (Butcher 73), Hamilton; Rose, Spencer (Sterling-James 88). Subs not used: Olejnik, Digby, Pearce, Mellis.

GUISELEY: Maxted, Brown, Palmer, Lawlor, Molyneux (Purver 55), Odejayi (Lowe 53), Lenighan, Fondon-Talom, M’Boungou, Holden, Hughes (Hurst HT). Subs not used: Green, Correia, McFadzean, Haworth.

REFEREE: Carl Boyeson of East Yorkshire.

ATTENDANCE: 4,081 (675 away).

CHAD STAGS MAN OF THE MATCH: Jimmy Spencer.