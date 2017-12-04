FA CUP: Stags are ball 55 as they dream of glamour tie tonight

Mansfield Town will be ball number 55 as they hope for a big name in tonight’s FA Cup third round draw.

Stags saw off Guiseley 3-0 yesterday to book their place and will be hoping for a glamour draw against the likes of Manchester United (ball 25), Tottenham (ball 40), Liverpool (ball 23), Chelsea (ball 13), Manchester City (ball 24) or Arsenal (ball two).

The last time Mansfield reached the third round in 2012/13, they drew Liverpool at home, losing a close game 2-1.

Stags boss Steve Evans has already said he fancies Spurs or Manchester United away or the lowest ranked side at home, while yesterday’s hat-trick hero Jimmy Spencer also wants United away.

Neighbours Nottingham Forest are ball 30 and Notts County are ball 61.

The draw takes place before the final second round game between non-league Slough Town and League One side Rochdale tonight.

Full coverage will be live on BBC Two and BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

For this round 44 Premier League and Championship teams join the draw along with the 20 teams that progressed from the second round.

That means that a total of 64 teams will be in the hat, making 32 third round fixtures.

FA Cup third round draw ball numbers

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham

6 Bolton

7 Brentford

8 Brighton

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Burton Albion

12 Cardiff

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield

19 Hull

20 Ipswich

21 Leeds

22 Leicester

23 Liverpool

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle

29 Norwich

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston

32 QPR

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke

38 Sunderland

39 Swansea

40 Tottenham

41 Watford

42 West Brom

43 West Ham

44 Wolves

45 Woking OR Peterborough

46 MK Dons

47 Newport County

48 Wycombe

49 Port Vale OR Yeovil

50 Shrewsbury

51 Doncaster

52 Slough OR Rochdale

53 AFC Wimbledon

54 Stevenage

55 Mansfield

56 Luton Town

57 Bradford

58 Blackburn OR Crewe

59 Fylde OR Wigan

60 Gillingham OR Carlisle

61 Notts County

62 Forest Green OR Exeter

63 Fleetwood OR Hereford

64 Coventry City