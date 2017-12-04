FA CUP: Stags are ball 55 as they dream of glamour tie tonight

Mansfield Town will be ball number 55 as they hope for a big name in tonight’s FA Cup third round draw.
Stags saw off Guiseley 3-0 yesterday to book their place and will be hoping for a glamour draw against the likes of Manchester United (ball 25), Tottenham (ball 40), Liverpool (ball 23), Chelsea (ball 13), Manchester City (ball 24) or Arsenal (ball two).
The last time Mansfield reached the third round in 2012/13, they drew Liverpool at home, losing a close game 2-1.
Stags boss Steve Evans has already said he fancies Spurs or Manchester United away or the lowest ranked side at home, while yesterday’s hat-trick hero Jimmy Spencer also wants United away.
Neighbours Nottingham Forest are ball 30 and Notts County are ball 61.
The draw takes place before the final second round game between non-league Slough Town and League One side Rochdale tonight.
Full coverage will be live on BBC Two and BT Sport 1 from 7pm.
For this round 44 Premier League and Championship teams join the draw along with the 20 teams that progressed from the second round.
That means that a total of 64 teams will be in the hat, making 32 third round fixtures.
FA Cup third round draw ball numbers
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham
6 Bolton
7 Brentford
8 Brighton
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Burton Albion
12 Cardiff
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield
19 Hull
20 Ipswich
21 Leeds
22 Leicester
23 Liverpool
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle
29 Norwich
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston
32 QPR
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke
38 Sunderland
39 Swansea
40 Tottenham
41 Watford
42 West Brom
43 West Ham
44 Wolves
45 Woking OR Peterborough
46 MK Dons
47 Newport County
48 Wycombe
49 Port Vale OR Yeovil
50 Shrewsbury
51 Doncaster
52 Slough OR Rochdale
53 AFC Wimbledon
54 Stevenage
55 Mansfield
56 Luton Town
57 Bradford
58 Blackburn OR Crewe
59 Fylde OR Wigan
60 Gillingham OR Carlisle
61 Notts County
62 Forest Green OR Exeter
63 Fleetwood OR Hereford
64 Coventry City
