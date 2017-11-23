FACEBOOK LIVE - all the latest Stags news ahead of the big local derby

Mansfield Town assistant manager Paul Raynor said the in-form Stags were finally starting to gel as promised when he staged the club’s weekly pre-match press conference today.

He looked back at the Port Vale win and forward to Saturday’s big local derby with Chesterfield and gave the latest team news.

Winger Paul Anderson also spoke at the conference, talking about the importance of the big Vale win, the Chesterfield match and his own role as a utility player in recent weeks.

In this Facebook Live broadcast from the ground, Chad sports editor John Lomas sums up the main points from the conference and brings you the most up to date Stags news.