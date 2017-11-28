FACEBOOK LIVE: All today’s up to date Mansfield Town news direct from the ground

Here is a round-up of all the latest news from Mansfield Town Football Club via Facebook Live from the ground this afternoon.

The broadcast came immediately after manager Steve Evans had staged his weekly press conference.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas reports on Evans’ thoughts on Saturday’s touchline battle with Jack Lester, tonight’s friendly at Clipstone, injuries and a look ahead to Sunday’s FA Cup visit of Paul Cox and Adam Murray with Guiseley.