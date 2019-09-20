Fans can pay tribute to Cloughie

Nottingham Forest are calling on fans to join in with a minute’s applause in memory of Brian Clough.

Today (Friday) marks the 15th anniversary of the death of the club’s greatest ever manager.

To commemorate his legacy an image of Clough will appear on the big screens in the 15th minute of Saturday’s mach against Barnsley.

This will signal the beginning of the minute’s applause, which the club are encouraging supporters to join in with.

Supporters are also encouraged to pay their own tributes by wearing their own Clough memorabilia such as his iconic green jumper, Clough T-shirts, scarves and bringing their flags.

The programme for Saturday’s match will also feature a tribute on the front cover in the landmark year since his passing, and the club hopes that the celebration will be a great occasion to remember an iconic figure in the history of Nottingham Forest and English football.

Clough won back-to-back European Cups with Forest, as well as delivering the First Division title.