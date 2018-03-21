Fans’ footage fires up Flitcroft’s men

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft has begun to fire up his promotion-chasing players for the three massive games ahead by showing them video footage of Stags fans celebrating last weekend.

With a tough trip to Forest Green ahead on Saturday followed by Easter clashed with top two Accrington and Luton, Flitcroft wanted to emphasise what success means to their supporters.

Almost 4,200 Mansfield fans went crazy after the late equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 derby draw at Notts County and Flitcroft said: “It’s really important our players understand what it means to the supporters when you go toe to toe with a team.

“When I took the job I knew there were some big games coming up - none bigger than the two over the Easter weekend.

“The players know how big the next three games are.

“But I showed them some footage on Monday of our supporters celebrating after we scored through Kane Hemmings.”

He explained: “We got some footage from mobile phones - there was a Youtube clip from a pub in Nottingham. It’s all about that connectivity.

“I told the players they must run hard for our supporters and show the desire that the supporters showed to come and support us at Notts, which has left a lasting impression on me.

“They were going mad and singing the Kane Hemmings song after the game – that’s what supporters want.

“They want those times. They want that feelgood factor. “That’s why they support the club through thick and thin.

“The second half was a front foot performance and that’s what the Mansfield want to see. It’s important when you want to create chances and take a team to task that the energy comes from supporters.

“There was a lot of energy afterwards in some of the bars in Nottingham from footage I’ve watched!

“That’s what they are there for. That’s what they have travelled across for and we have to make sure we give them a lot more of those days.”