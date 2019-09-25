Fans gallery from Nottingham Forest's trip to Arsenal
Nottingham Forest supporters trekked in great numbers to North London on Tuesday night as the Reds faced Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.
Our photographer Jez Tighe pictured the Forest supporters before the match. Check out the gallery below.
Nottingham Forest fans at Arsenal on Tuesday night.
jpimedia
Nottingham Forest fans at Arsenal on Tuesday night.
jpimedia
Nottingham Forest fans at Arsenal on Tuesday night.
jpimedia
Nottingham Forest fans at Arsenal on Tuesday night.
jpimedia
View more