Fans split over John Dempster’s progress as Mansfield Town struggle to kickstart their campaign

With only two wins from their first 12 matches, Mansfield Town’s fans continue to be split over new boss John Dempster’s progress.

Inevitably, some are already shouting for him to be replaced, but others are prepared to be more patient after a best display of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Port Vale followed a traumatic August in which 10 players were missing at one stage.

Gruff said: “In Brian Clough’s first season as manager, Derby County finished 18th in Division Two.

“From the end of September until the end of the campaign, his team won just six league games.

“Would he have been given a second chance in the Twitter era?”

Johnny H said: “The board have recently backed him, so until they decide otherwise he is here to stay and will continue to get my support.

“Gutted we conceded so late on but we all know it happens. Jeez, we won a title by scoring late goals in recent history.

“We will climb the league and once we have Maynard back we will score more goals. We need to up the fitness levels but this league is there for the taking.”

JulianSN said: “Just a reminder, we’re a League Two side and have been for the best part of 90 years. What are people actually expecting?

“Radford clearly wants promotion and is investing and doing his best to get us there.

“Constantly moaning to sack the manager just causes resentment, disharmony and these never-ending, tedious, name-calling arguments.

“It’s not a democracy, he’s the man with the money and he’s doing his best to achieve what we all want.

“We’re not entitled to anything, regardless of budgets or talent in the squad. It’s League Two for god’s sake. Ultimately it’s inconsistent and 75 per cent rubbish that every team churns out.

“I’m not saying sack JD cos I think it’s a repetitive, expensive and ultimately disappointing way to run a football club.

“That said, if he went then we start again and half the fanbase will like the appointment and half will moan cos that’s what happens.”

This season’s 10 points from 10 games is Stags’ worst start to a League Two season since returning to the Football League.

But it also stretched back to 11 defeats and seven draws since early February, well before Dempster’s appointment, and Sandy Pate Best Stag pointed out: “This downturn in form does not coincide with the change of manager.

“Mr Dempster did not inherit a team that was likely to smash the league under Mr Flitcroft had he not been sacked and he actually has to turn a losing team around.”

KirkbyStag2 also had a dig at the players, saying: “Shockingly poor, considering Stags playing budget.

“Based on the last 25 League games the team as a whole are very overrated and, based on the budget, very overpaid.

“If this team was in a normal day job they would now be sat at home with their P45 in the post.

“Whilst I believe this team have the ability to be in the Top 3, they’ve turned into a team with a book of hard luck stories!”

However, James said: “To blame it on the modern football fan is very naive. There’s been nothing in the 4/5 months that Dempster has been in charge that has shown he’s up to the job

“If anything, it’s been getting worse every week since he’s been in charge. There’s no signs of progress on or off the pitch.

“I’m all for giving managers time. I actually think we’re fairly patient with managers (Murray being a prime example), but sometimes it’s just very obvious its not working.”

Chrisuknottm agreed: “Until someone gives me a reasoned explanation other than blind unflinching loyalty because the Board MUST know what it’s doing I just don’t understand on what basis anyone thinks JD is the man for the job.

“In the space if a week even his most loyal vociferous cheer leaders aren’t even talking about promotion any more just consolidation. Why are we in this league unless we are trying to win it now just survive?”