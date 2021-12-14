John-Joe O'Toole - a wanted man all of a sudden.

Signed on a short term deal as a free agent, O'Toole has impressed and boss Nigel Clough said: “Negotiations are ongoing. We hope to try to do something with him.

“The only problem is his form has attracted other clubs which is always the way.

“We gave him a chance and then one or two people who didn't fancy him before are saying he's doing all right.

“So we have a bit of competition. But we're hoping he will stay with us.

“I think we have one club from higher up and the others in our league after him.”

O’Toole missed last weekend’s game and Clough added: “We will monitor JJ this week and see how he is towards the weekend. It's very much how he feels and if he feels he can do any training or not.