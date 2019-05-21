First big signing as John Dempster lands the experienced Lee Glover as assistant manager

New Mansfield Town boss John Dempster today succeeded in making his first important signing after landing the experienced Lee Glover as his assistant.

Dempster was appointed Stags manager last week and former Forest striker and Peterborough United assistant boss Glover was his number one target to join him, though Dempster knew Glover was happy in his scouting and recruitment role at Doncaster Rovers.

But a deal has now been struck for Glover to join a club he briefly played for back in 2002.

Both hail from Corby and have know each other for years on a professional basis - and Dempster believes Glover’s attributes are the perfect foil for his own.

“We have a very good relationship and he is a good character I trust,” said Dempster.

“Lee is a pro licensed coach so there is no higher accolade in terms in the coaching world. He ticks a lot of boxes.

“He is leaving Doncaster to join us where he has been key in their recruitment and scouting of opposition.

“So his knowledge of League One and League Two is very good and is current.

“He is also somebody that is senior to me that won’t always say yes, so I will be able to bounce ideas off him. He is his own man which was important to me.”

Dempster added: “As well as being an assistant manager, Lee also has a history of producing players that have gone on to play in the Championship and the Premier League when he was working with the U23s at Derby under Steve McClaren.

“So this is a really positive appointment by the football club and I appreciate the club backing me.

“He was my number one target and he is going to be key to how this project continues.”

Dempster believes his own knowledge of defending and Glover’s attacking knowledge, which started under Brian Clough at Forest, complement each other well.

“I have known Lee for a number of years,” said Dempster.

“He is not what I’d call a personal friend of mine, but he is someone I have know professionally.

“We’ve both played the game and he has a good playing career history.

“I think he’d describe himself as an old fashioned centre forward so I hope Lee will bring a lot to the table in the final third.

“He is a very good ‘in possession’ coach. They are just a few of his strengths.

“I used to liase with him for advice, even when I was a player, as we come from the same town.

“We had a good link from academy to academy when he was at Derby.

“And because he went through his coaching qualifications earlier than me, he is someone I asked for advice about sessions, styles of play and formations. He is a character I trust which is key.

“He is a calm head and certainly not a yes man.

“He will tell the players if he’s not happy. I think we will work well together.

“My advice is probably more out of possession and defensive work, being a former defender.

“I am hoping that Lee will bring in a bit more of a say in the final third when we are trying to get at teams, create and score goals.”

With Glover the first to congratulate Dempster on his appointment, the Stags manager thinks the partnership was possibly meant to be.

“Lee was the first person to message me when it was announced I was the new manager so it was almost written in the stars for me and it’s progressed over the last week,” he smiled.

“I made it clear I wanted him, but my fear was it might not happen.

“But with the support of the chairman and CEO it has and now I can’t wait to get started with him.”