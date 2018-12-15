Five star Chesterfield comfortably see off Basford United in Trophy clash

Lee Shaw scored his first ever goal as a Spireite in this afternoon’s 5-1 home FA Trophy first round rout of Basford United.

Chesterfield were comfortable winners over their EvoStik NPL opponents, taking a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to goals from Alex Kiwomya and Tom Denton.

Town found the net three times in the second half, Denton getting his second after Jonathan Smith and Shaw had beaten visiting keeper Kieran Preston.

Kiwomya and his Chesterfield team-mates picked up where they left off a week previous, opening the scoring on 12 minutes.

Right-back Brad Barry had already threatened with an overlap and low cross on the right, before sending in another good delivery that Kiwomya controlled and stroked past Kieran Preston for a 1-0 lead.

Basford, who wasted one good early chance through the unmarked Liam Bateman from a corner, came close again when James Reid’s low drive flashed wide from 25 yards.

Niggly fouls allowed Chesterfield to attack through a number of free-kicks, one of which was struck against the base of the right hand post by Jordan Hallam.

The Spireites always looked the more threatening and made life a lot more comfortable 11 minutes before the break when another free-kick was headed against the woodwork by Will Evans and Tom Denton stooped to nod the rebound under Preston.

Alfie Beestin, who was showing some nice touches on his debut, then sent in a wonderful corner that Haydn Hollis flicked onto the crossbar.

Basford started the second half quite brightly and Nathan Watson should have done better when the ball dropped to him inside Town’s box, but he failed to trouble Callum Burton.

But the tie was taken away from them completely when Jonathan Smith set his sights from 25 yards and drilled the ball low past Preston and into the net, off the post.

The biggest cheer of the afternoon arrived four minutes later, Shaw surging into the box and hammering the ball high into the net for his first goal as a Spireite.

Shaw made way shortly after, replaced by Ify Ofoegbu, whose first contribution was to hare down the right and play a perfect pass into the middle for Denton to flick home his second of the game.

Basford had a chance to add a consolation when Hollis tugged back Reid on the very edge of the box, Matt Thornhill curled the free-kick over the bar however.

And they continued to push for something their travelling support could cheer, Jerry Nash seeing a shot deflected onto the crossbar.

With 17 minutes left, Basford got their goal, substitute Zac Goodson hammering a lovely finish past Burton after springing clear of the Town back line.

With three teenagers coming off the bench, the Spireites were more disjointed in the final quarter, allowing Basford to threaten a number of times, Burton only called into action once to keep out Deon Meikle from close range.

But safe passage to the second round was never in doubt.

CHESTERFIELD: Burton, Barry, Binnom-Williams, Evans, Hollis, Shaw (Ofoegbu 60), Kiwomya, Smith (Rowley 55), Beestin, Hallam, Denton (Sharman 65). Not used: Muggleton, Amantchi.

BASFORD: Preson, Bateman, Meikle, Keane, Carr, Nash, Reid (Lambert 77), Watson (Goodson 55), Thomas, Tempest (Grantham 46), Thornhill. Not used: Hearn, Deeney.

REFEREE: Joe Hull. Assistants: Martin Chester, Thomas Wainman.

GOALSCORERS: Kiwomya 12, Denton 34, 61, Smith 53, Shaw 58; Goodson 73.

YELLOWS: Hollis 68.

ATTENDANCE: 1,276 (259 away).