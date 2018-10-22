Flitcroft checks on his record-breakers before Mansfield Town head for Morecambe

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft will today check on his players for physical and mental tiredness before naming his side to play at injury-hit Morecambe tomorrow.

The Stags set a new club record of nine unbeaten away League games in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Flitcroft’s former club Swindon Town – but it had to be achieved the hard way after Will Atkinson was sent off before half-time.

“They’ve had to put a shift at Swindon - but I think a mental shift as well,” said Flitcroft.

“When you have a player less for so long, it’s a mental shift as well. They earned that point.

“The Cambridge trip home was a quiet one – a subdued one. It felt like a defeat and you are on the coach for two and a half hours. But full credit to the players and staff at Swindon – they really earned that point.”

He added: “I don’t think we are carrying many knocks. So we’ll have to look at the stats and the distances ahead of the Morecambe game.

“Danny Rose’s shift at Swindon was phenomenal as a lone striker at times with not much support.

“We have to make sure that we are analysing and understanding the data. We have fantastic support staff.

“Then we’ll go up to Morecambe after getting the preparation right for that and be committed as we have been down at Swindon. I am fully expecting us to be that.

“Again, the Mansfield supporters have committed and it was great for me to hear them get behind the team and I can only thank them for that. It meant a lot.”

Mansfield will be without the suspended Atkinson and striker Craig Davies remains a doubt with an ankle injury. But midfield veteran Neal Bishop is available again after a one-game ban.

Morecambe went down 1-0 at home to Colchester on Saturday after which boss Jim Bentley said: “Again, it’s a little bit like most games this season for us.

“Coming into the game, injuries were killing us but the 11 that went out applied themselves well.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen injury-wise in all my time as a manager and a player.

“All I ask of the lads is that they are working hard, they are showing togetherness, playing good football and creating chances.

“Today was similar to the games here against Exeter, Oldham, the first half against Swindon, Macclesfield and Tranmere; we were excellent then and we were excellent again.

“It’s a sign of the times that I can’t recall getting to this stage of the season and the fans are applauding them off.”

Two of this season’s four League victories for the Shrimps have been on their own patch with Northampton Town and Macclesfield Town the visitors beaten.