Flitcroft delighted for fans as Mansfield Town chalk up first away win of the season

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft dedicated tonight’s first away win of the season at Morecambe to the club’s loyal supporters.

Twice this season Stags have conceded a late equaliser to frustrate their away fans.

But Stags superbly defended Neal Bishop’s first half goal tonight and Flitcroft said: “I was delighted for the supporters tonight.

READ THE MATCH REPORT



“It’s three and a half hours up here and I looked at the supporters in the corner that travelled up here on a Tuesday night to come and watch us. They have been brilliant all season.

“We got a valiant point on Saturday but the games at Cambridge and Bury – we didn’t see them out and I was disappointed for the supporters.

“Tonight, for the fans that travelled up, we were well worthy of the three points with the way we played and the way we battled.”

It was a fourth win a row at Morecambe but Flitcroft said: “It’s a difficult place to come.

“Jim Bentley has been around a long time and he is a fantastic person and top manager, working on little resource.

“His teams fight for him to the death. They always have done.

“We had six minutes overtime and you have to be on your mettle for the whole of it.”

He added: “How do we improve on that? We could have put them to the sword with the chances we had.

“But I am delighted with the clean sheet – the boys worked really hard for that. Our defensive record is absolutely brilliant and the structure of the team is really good.

“I am just looking for an improvement on goals scored. It has to come as we are creating so many opportunities.

“We had a swirling wind which we dealt with well and we tried to play through the pitch which was brave.”

That win extended Stags’ new club record unbeaten away run to 10 games, and the manager said: “It’s down to discipline, organisation and a willingness to run more than the opposition and put your body on the line. Not getting beaten is important.

“There is a spirit that has been grown and a foundation been laid.”