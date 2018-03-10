Flitcroft feels United draw was two points dropped

David Flitcroft was left waiting for his first win as Stags manager after a second successive 1-1 home draw in five days.

But, unlike Tuesday, Flitcroft felt today's 1-1 stalemate with Colchester was two points dropped and put it down to a lack of intensity and too few chances being created.

“There weren't many clear cut chances and we didn't create enough chances,” he said.

“The one at the end when Mal Benning hit the crossbar, that was probably the one we were just waiting for.

“I felt really comfortable first half. We never had a problem to deal with. But second half we didn't start with the intensity I wanted.

“We spoke at half time about really taking the game and getting that second goal. That's what we've got to do.

“If we get the second we put teams to bed. We have to be more brave in what we do.

“We have to commit more numbers forward and get CJ Hamilton high up.

“That's something we are working on and we'll have a full week of it next week. I will guarantee that will give us an improved performance.

“We've got to create more opportunities.”

He added: “It is another point but that was two points dropped today

“On Tuesday I did think that Lincoln earned that point. But I think if we had stepped it up today and applied ourselves better as well as being braver, I think it should have been three points.”

Stags went ahead through Kane Hemmings in the first half only to see Brandon Comley level after the break.

“We were disappointed with their goal and we will just keep working on that training ground to improve what we're doing,” said Flitcroft.

“We sat in again. We didn't get out and put pressure on the ball.

“For our goal, Kane gambled on it. He anticipated the ball really well and added the technical detail to feel it in. It was a good finish.”

Colchester's equaliser came soon after CJ Hamilton looked harshly penalised for a foul by referee Ross Joyce as he broke clear down the middle.

Flitcroft said: “I thought there was first a handball and he missed that one. Then CJ showed strength to get his body position across him and he was through. It was disappointing.

“First half that was one of the best refereeing performances I've seen. We didn't notice him. Second half it just became a pantomime show. He changed his refereeing style. Every challenge was a free kick or a booking. I think he lost his composure. It's not why we didn't win the game or a turning point, though. It's just an opinion of mine.

“We will look at what we can control on Monday and start working on creating more chances.

“I want to go and finish teams off.

“I want to know why we didn't have that intensity and gave them too much time.

“It's no good sitting deep. You have to have pressure on the ball at every opportunity. I am desperate for that first home win.”

Stags also lost skipper Zander Diamond with what looked to be a hamstring injury and Flitcroft said: “He overstretched on what was a long tackle. We will see where the damage is at. He's with the medical staff now.”